Santa Maria-Bonita School District hosts 2-day job fair

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District is hosting a 2-day job fair at its district office. The job fair kicked off on Friday.

"It's been amazing, we've been having such a good turnout so far. We had people here a little after 8 a.m. and the job fair started at 10 a.m.,” said Nora Vargas, who works with the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

According to Vargas, there's been a huge decline in applicants during the past year which has left a handful of vacancies across the schools.

People who came to the job fair could apply for a wide variety of occupations, both full-time and part-time.

That includes anything from account clerk to custodian, district translator, student supervision aid, and much more. But most importantly, the district is in search of substitute teachers.

"We are kind of a one-stop-shop today. They come in, fill out their application, they get their applications reviewed here, and get moved on to testing and interviews,” said Vargas.

An easy three-step process that will get people closer to a potential new job.

"I really liked it because if you don't have a lot of experience, they usually have a job for you that you can actually fit into so I really liked it,” said applicant Alondra Charro.

Applicants must bring things like their high school diplomas or GED, a DMV printout, typing certificate if needed, along with their resumes.

According to Vargas, there are about 100 positions available.

"We are hoping that we get a lot more people again tomorrow,” said Vargas.

The job fair will continue this Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 708 Miller Street in Santa Maria.