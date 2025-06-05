Santa Maria, Guadalupe City Councils approve transit system consolidation

The Santa Maria and Guadalupe City Councils have approved the consolidation of their public transit systems.

The decision means the Guadalupe Flyer will merge into Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT).

To help passengers with the transition, the newly consolidated bus service will be free to use from July 1 through July 11, according to a press release from the City of Santa Maria.

City staff and transit operations contractors reportedly conducted an analysis and determined the merger is operationally, logistically and financially viable.

SMRT's contractor has confirmed there are sufficient resources for the system to accommodate the Guadalupe routes, according to Santa Maria city officials.

Community members had the opportunity to provide feedback on the merger before the recommendation was passed on to the City Councils.

Officials say the move will create a more efficient and rider-centric transit network across northern Santa Barbara County.