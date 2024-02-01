Santa Maria man found guilty of murder and DUI for death of 14-year-old

A Santa Maria man has been found guilty of multiple charges, including murder and driving while under the influence of alcohol, in connection to the death of a 14-year-old.

During the nearly three-week trial, jurors heard evidence of the hit-and-run crash that 27-year-old Earnesto Nava Herrera was involved in on March 27, 2021.

Officials from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office said Herrera was driving while heavily intoxicated, crashed into metal pipe fencing and knocked over a tree.

He then drove off and entered Highway 101 using the Tefft Street off-ramp in Nipomo and crashed into a vehicle head-on while driving against traffic on the northbound lanes.

The collision killed a 14-year-old and seriously injured two others.

Officials said Herrera tried to run away but was found crawling near the freeway about an hour after the crash. He had a blood alcohol level of .164, nearly 2.5 hours after the crash, according to the press release.

This was not Herrera's first DUI arrest. About three months before the deadly incident, he was arrested for DUI on Dec. 31, 2020.

Officials said Herrera was warned that he would be charged with murder if he continued to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or both, and someone was killed as a result.

Herrera is set to be sentenced on March 5 and faces life in prison.