Santa Maria man sentenced to 15 years to life for murder and DUI for death of 14-year-old

A Santa Maria man has been sentenced to 6 years 8 months plus 15 years to life for the murder and driving while under the influence of alcohol, which resulted in the death of a 14-year-old.

A jury found 27-year-old Earnesto Nava Herrera guilty of multiple charges on all charges count in January, including second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit and run causing death, and more.

The charges were related to a crash Herrera was involved in on March 27, 2021.

Officials from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office said after Herrera crashed into metal pipe fencing while drunk driving, he drove against traffic along Highway 101 in Nipomo and crashed into a vehicle head-on.

The collision killed a 14-year-old and seriously injured two others.

Officers said Herrara tried to run away but was found crawling near the freeway about an hour after the crash.

That was not Herrera's first DUI arrest. About three months before the deadly incident, he was arrested for DUI on Dec. 31, 2020.

Officials said Herrara was warned that he would be charged with murder if he continued to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or both, and someone was killed as a result.