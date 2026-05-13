Scam involving actor Billy Bob Thornton making rounds on social media

A scam involving a famous actor and musician living on the Central Coast is making the rounds on social media.

KSBY News anchor Richard Gearhart recently sat down with Billy Bob Thornton to talk about his love for the Central Coast and ties to Cal Poly.

Billy Bob Thornton on being a proud Cal Poly dad and loving life by the coast

This week, a KSBY viewer reached out, saying she was contacted by someone who appeared to be Thornton on Facebook, but it was a scam.

After a month of chatting with a person she thought was Thornton, the imposter tried to sell her a membership card for a private autograph signing at a cost of more than $1,000.

Gearhart contacted Thornton and the actor confirmed this is a scam.

“It happens all the time. We had it removed but it just comes back," Thornton said.

The viewer said she doesn't want anyone to fall victim to the scam.

It's a reminder to be skeptical of social media accounts that ask for money, no matter how legitimate they seem.

Watch Gearhart’s full interview with Billy Bob Thornton below: