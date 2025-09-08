Seafood restaurant set to occupy former Hometown Buffet space in Santa Maria

Plans are in place for a new seafood restaurant in Santa Maria.

Signs for 101 Crab are up at the former Hometown Buffet location off South Bradley Road. According to the restaurant's website, the location will specialize in seafood boils, offering a variety of shellfish including shrimp and crab, paired with corn, potatoes and sausage.

An employee at Magic Dragon Asian Cuisine in Santa Maria, which is reportedly associated with some of the same owners as the new restaurant, tells KSBY 101 Crab is only taking over part of the building and that they're waiting on permits to open.

Changes to the building and nearby Original Roadhouse Grill building were approved last year.

City officials previously said the Roadhouse Grill development would be turned into a Starbucks and a car wash.

Office space was set to occupy at least part of the former Hometown Buffet building.

