Second intent to recall issued for SLO Co. District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson

A second effort is underway to recall San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson.

An intent to recall Supervisor Gibson was delivered to the San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder's Office on Tuesday.

This comes after the first intentto recall Supervisor Gibson failed to go through earlier this month.

The District 2 supervisor oversees the city of Morro Bay and portions of San Luis Obispo and unincorporated areas of Cambria, Cayucos, Harmony, and San Simeon.

The intent to recall letter names several grounds for the recall, with one of them stating 'Gibson has abused his powers as a supervisor by getting rid of county administrative officer Wade Horton and replacing him with a political contributor.’ It also accuses Gibson of turning his back on voters by repealing the 2022 district boundaries in an effort to ensure his re-election.

San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano tells KSBY this is all a part of the process.

"You can't pick and choose what you like out of democracy, Right? This is a part of the process that voters have the opportunity to do, from recalls to recounts, initiatives, referendums, votes. And so it's it's all a part of being able to exercise our right." said Cano.

Gibson won the race for district supervisor against Bruce Jones last year by 13 votes.

The first effort to recall Supervisor Bruce Gibson did not move forward due to a missed deadline required by the California elections code.

There are several deadlines that need to be met before this new petition can go out. County election officials say the petition will need about 7,000 signatures in order to qualify for the November Ballot.

KSBY reached out to Supervisor Gibson for comment but has not heard back.