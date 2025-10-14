Shelter-in-place issued for Gifford and Madre fire burn scar areas ahead of heavy rain

Emergency officials in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are urging residents in recent wildfire burn areas to be prepared for potential flooding and debris flows as a strong storm system moves into the area.

San Luis Obispo County has issued a Shelter in Place order for the Gifford Fire and Madre Fire burn scars and burn scar downstream areas. Santa Barbara County has issued an Evacuation Warning for the Gifford Fire and Lake Fire burn scars.

“There’s a higher potential in those areas if they do get large amounts of rain in a short period of time to deal with flash flooding and debris flow issues,” said Anita Konopa, San Luis Obispo County Emergency Services Coordinator. “This storm is a little chaotic in how it’s being [forecasted].”

Emergency officials say if people in these areas feel unsafe, they should leave before dark. Those who remain in place should be prepared to sustain their household for several days in the event of flooding and debris flows. Once the rain begins, residents are urged to stay off the roads until conditions improve.

“The number of people impacted is very low, but the potential impact could be high to those people that do live in the area,” Konopa said. “There might be an area where nothing happens, and there could be an area where they get a really high rate of rain for a short period of time.”

Residents in San Luis Obispo County are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts at AlertSLO.org. In Santa Barbara County, sign up for alerts at ReadySBC.org.

Additional storm safety tips from the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services:

