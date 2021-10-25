Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shelter in place order issued for residents of Alisal Fire burn area

items.[0].image.alt
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A view of burned hillsides left behind by the Alisal Fire.
alisal fire burn scar 10-22-21.jfif
Posted at 9:25 AM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 12:25:01-04

Santa Barbara County officials have issued a shelter in place order for those in the Alisal Fire burn scar area.

Residents were previously told to evacuate the area after evacuation warnings were upgraded to orders over the weekend.

On Monday morning, officials say weather conditions no longer allow residents to safely leave.

People are advised to stay inside the innermost room of their home or to head to higher ground, such as a second floor.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png