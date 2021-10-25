Shelter in place order issued for residents of Alisal Fire burn area

Santa Barbara County officials have issued a shelter in place order for those in the Alisal Fire burn scar area.
Residents were previously told to evacuate the area after evacuation warnings were upgraded to orders over the weekend.
On Monday morning, officials say weather conditions no longer allow residents to safely leave.
People are advised to stay inside the innermost room of their home or to head to higher ground, such as a second floor.
