Sheriff's office identifies man, 68, killed in Santa Maria crash

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man killed in a rollover crash on Hwy 101 Monday.

Officials say Michael James Lewis, 68, of Nipomo was killed when the SUV he was driving collided with another car. Lewis's car, a gold Honda CRV, rolled several times, crossing the highway median, before it came to rest in the southbound lanes of traffic.

KSBY Law enforcement take measurements at the scene of a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Main Street in Santa Maria on Monday, May 9, 2022.

The driver of the other vehicle was reportedly uninjured.

Santa Maria CHP is seeking eyewitness testimony of the crash. Anyone who saw it is urged to contact the agency by phone at 805-349-8728 or by visiting the office in person.