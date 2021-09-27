Shooting suspect arrested in Paso Robles linked to armed robberies in Atascadero, police say

Atascadero Police say the man they were searching for in connection to reports of multiple armed robberies was arrested by Paso Robles Police Sunday in connection to a shooting in the city.

According to Atascadero Police, they first responded to a call of an armed robbery Saturday night. A teen reported being robbed of his backpack and personal property at gunpoint in the area of Morro Road and Curbaril Avenue. The victim described the suspect and after a search of the area officers were not able to locate them.

Police say on Sunday at around 9 a.m. they responded to a call of a person subject being robbed at gunpoint in the 10200 block El Camino Real in Atascadero. When officers arrived they say they saw the described suspect flee on foot, over a fence, into an adjacent apartment complex. Law enforcement blocked off the area and nearby residents were asked to shelter in place. Police say during this time a second victim reported being robbed at gunpoint just prior to the initial victim. Both victims described matching suspect descriptions, which also matched the description from the robbery the night before. After an hours-long search of the area, officers were not able to locate the suspect.

After further investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect as 20-year-old Carlos Chavez. Chavez was later arrested by Paso Robles Police Department for a shooting in their city.

Paso Robles Police responded to a shooting Sunday at around 12:55 p.m. at Dorothy Ct. in Paso Robles. Police say when they arrived they found one victim with a gunshot wound.

According to Paso Robles Police, they arrested Carlos Chavez, 20, of Paso Robles. Police say Chavez and the victim knew each other and they are now investigating the instance as an attempted murder.

At last check, the victim is a 29-year-old male and was transferred to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and is being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Chavez is booked in the San Luis Obispo County Jail facing multiple felony charges including attempted murder.