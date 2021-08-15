SLO Airport to close runway for 48 hours

The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport will close its runway again for 48 hours starting Monday.

The closure from 7 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday is in response to ongoing rehabilitation work on the primary runway, which began last month.

While most of the work is taking place at night, there have been a few extended runway closures needed.

After Wednesday morning, there will still be some overnight closures during the week, but airport officials say they’ve been preparing for the project for months, adding that airlines and airport tenants have already made adjustments to their schedules.

The $13.5 million project is expected to be complete sometime in early fall and is being funded by the FAA.