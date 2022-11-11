SLO City appoints new fire chief

The City of San Luis Obispo has named a new fire chief and he’s a familiar face to some on the Central Coast.

Todd Tuggle will take over a fire chief for SLO City Fire following Chief Keith Aggson’s retirement next month.

The City says Tuggle was selected “following a national search and rigorous evaluation process.”

He has served as fire chief for the City of Santa Maria since 2021 and interim chief since 2020, leading the department through the COVID-19 pandemic, and has 19 years of experience in the fire service industry.

“Todd’s strong leadership skills will aid in the rollout of the Fire Department's five-year strategic plan to ensure that the department continues to meet the community’s and the City organization’s needs. Todd’s passion, strong work ethic, and innovation makes him a fantastic addition to the Department Head team,” said San Luis Obispo City Manager Derek Johnson.

“I am excited to return to the City from which my wife and I received so much,” Tuggle, a Cal Poly graduate, said in a press release. “It is a great honor and opportunity to lead such a dynamic group of professionals in a vibrant and growing community. I look forward to continuing the departments focus on skilled, progressive, compassionate service while expanding the department’s connectivity to our citizens and business community.

Tuggle’s first day on the job will be Dec. 5. He’ll earn an annual base salary of around $218,000 and help manage the department approximately 60 full-time employees and $14 million budget.

Chief Aggson’s retirement takes effect Dec. 9. He’s served at San Luis Obispo’s fire chief since March 2019.

The City of Santa Maria has not yet commented on Tuggle’s departure or efforts to find his replacement.