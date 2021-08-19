Watch
SLO City Council meetings go virtual as COVID-19 case count rises

City of San Luis Obispo
Beginning Aug. 24, San Luis Obispo City Council meetings are set to be virtual-only.
Posted at 12:48 PM, Aug 19, 2021
Beginning on Aug. 24, San Luis Obispo City Council meetings will return to a virtual-only format.

The decision comes as local COVID-19 case counts rise.

Each meeting will have a unique zoom link, which will be posted online with other meeting details. The upcoming meeting details and Zoom link are here.

City Manager Derek Johnson encourages people to participate in the meetings, including sharing public comment, from the comfort of their home or office. Public comment includes written communication, video recording and voice messages.

The upcoming meeting will include 11 consent agenda forms, discuss revising the city's Parking Permit Program, and get an update on the city's Mobile Crisis Unit.

