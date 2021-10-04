SLO City Council to appoint new mayor on Tuesday

The San Luis Obispo City Council is scheduled to appoint a new mayor on Tuesday.

Thirteen people have applied for either the mayor's seat or a potential city council opening.

This comes after the resignation of San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon. Her last day as mayor was September 21 after announcing in August that she was resigning to take a job as a climate activist with the Romero Institute.

Instead of holding a special election, which officials say would have cost as much as $200,000, the city council decided to appoint someone to the mayor's seat and opened up the application process to the community.

Five people submitted applications for the mayor's seat, including current city council member Erica Stewart. If she is appointed to the position, her seat on the city council will be open and the council will also appoint her replacement.

An additional eight people applied for the council seat.

During the city council's October 5 meeting, applicants will have five minutes to address the council and members of the public will also have a chance to comment.

Members will discuss the applications and appoint someone to the mayor's seat and, if necessary, to city council.

The chosen applicant or applicants will take the oath of office during the meeting.

The city council meeting will be held virtually. Click here for information on how to view the meeting and participate in public comment.