SLO County Airport announces additional flights coming this spring

The San Luis Obispo County Airport announced Thursday that they are providing additional direct flights to various locations.

Beginning Thursday, March 14, Alaska Airlines will resume direct flights to Portland International Airport (PDX) and add a second daily flight to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

On March 31, officials said United Airlines will add a second daily flight to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

In May, two additional direct flights will be offered at the SLO County Airport.

American Airlines will launch a second daily flight to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport beginning May 7.

Starting May 16, Alaska Airlines will add a second daily flight to San Diego International Airport.

Officials note that the seasonal air service to Las Vegas will end on April 15. This was a test run by Alaska Airlines and the airlines will "assess the performance of the route to determine future service opportunities," according to the press release.

"SBP is ecstatic to announce that the Portland flight is back as it is extremely popular with residents of our region. Additional flights to Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas/Fort Worth, and San Diego are icing on the cake," said Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports. "These developments underscore our dedication to enhancing the travel experience for our community and visitors, and we look forward to continuing to serve as a gateway to the Central Coast region.”

Airport officials said passengers can visit the respective airline websites for more information about flight schedules, fares, and bookings.