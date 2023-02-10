SLO County Board votes to allow overnight RV camping through Harvest Hosts

In a 4 to 1 vote on Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors decided to allow self-contained recreational vehicles (RVs) to stay one night at a rural property without a special permit.

Reservations must be made through the Harvest Hosts website. Harvest Hosts is an online platform that connects an RV camper with a location with no direct payment to the host but rather, an annual membership with the platform.

Businesses allowed to participate as a Harvest Hosts location include tasting rooms, wineries, olive oil production, equestrian facilities, and agricultural retail sales.

Owners are allowed to accept voluntary gratuity or payments for products sold but the stay itself must be free of charge.

Sites with three to 10 parking spots can only host up to three RVs.

Businesses with space for 11 or more vehicles can only welcome a maximum of five RVs or a limit of 30% of their parking spaces.

As of Dec. 9, 2023, there had been 15-20 citations issued to businesses in San Luis Obispo County that were participating in the Harvest Hosts program.

Cynthia Alm, San Luis Obispo County’s Code Enforcement Supervisor, said no additional Notices of Violations have been issued since Dec. 2, 2022.

“I will be working with Planning and Building management on implementing the Board’s recent interpretation regarding rural recreational camping and will need to review each pending case to determine if the new interpretation applies,” Alm told KSBY in a statement.