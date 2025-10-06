SLO County investigators seize 2 trucks as part of missing person investigation

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as detectives continue to investigate a Coalinga woman’s suspicious disappearance.

Isabel LucasVelasco was last known to be in San Luis Obispo County on September 12.

Investigators have seized two pickup trucks as evidence in the case and would like to speak with anyone who saw either of the vehicles in the areas of Coalinga and Avenal on the night of Sept. 12, 2025, or during the day on Sept. 14, 2025. Specifically, in the area of Highway 198 west of Coalinga.

SLO Co. Sheriff's Office The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on two pickup trucks as part of a missing person investigation.

SLO Co. Sheriff's Office

LucasVelasco is from Coalinga, but sheriff’s officials say she also has ties to the City of Visalia.

She is 50 years old and described as approximately 5'1" tall and weighing 145 pounds.

Anyone with information about LucasVelasco’s whereabouts or who has seen the two vehicles pictured above is asked to call the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (805) 781-4500. To leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.