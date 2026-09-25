SLO County launches task force as residents prepare for potential El Niño flooding

Following Gov. Gavin Newsom's state of emergency declaration this week ahead of El Niño storms, San Luis Obispo County residents and officials are taking action to prepare for potential flooding.

For Atascadero resident Jim Corbett, preparation began weeks ago when a neighbor approached him with a simple question that sparked community-wide action.

"My nextdoor neighbor asked what we are doing about the super El Niño," Corbett said.

Since then, Corbett, his family, and neighbors have been adding sandbags along property lines and near culverts in their neighborhood.

The intersection near their homes, Curbaril and Valle Avenue, has flooded during heavy rains, most recently in December and early 2023, according to Corbett.

"We wanted not to be flooded out again," Corbett said.

The county has formed a multi-departmental task force including the Office of Emergency Services, executive office, sheriff's office, county fire, public works, social services and other county departments. The group is working with cities across the region to prepare infrastructure for the storms.

Officials have also added a new page on El Niño preparedness to their ReadySLO website.

Scott Jalbert, director of SLO County's Office of Emergency Services, said that while El Niño doesn't guarantee a wet winter, preparation remains crucial.

"You don't want to wait till the last minute," Jalbert said.

County officials are asking residents to sign up for AlertSLO.org, develop emergency plans, prepare emergency kits, and clean their gutters. Corbett is already sharing this advice with his neighbors.

He also plans to help neighbors clear excess vegetation from their yards that could wash into his and neighboring properties during flooding.