SLO County lifts evacuation warning for Los Osos neighborhoods

San Luis Obispo County has lifted the Evacuation Warning for residents in Los Osos.

The warning was put in place on Saturday for residents in the Montana Way neighborhoods, El Dorado St., and Marianela Ln. due to flooding.

County officials say because the threat of heavy rain has passed, the Evacuation Warning has been lifted.

In addition, an American Red Cross shelter that was set up at San Luis Obispo High School on Saturday was closed Sunday morning, but county officials said that the Red Cross would remain on standby in case a shelter is needed in the future.

An Evacuation Order and an Evacuation Warning for residents in Oceano near the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee/Oceano Lagoon remain in place.

Residents with questions can call the Phone Assistance Center at (805) 781-5678.