SLO County Superior Court celebrates Law Day with essay contest

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo County Superior Court joined the rest of the country in recognizing Law Day and celebrating the rule of law.

To mark the occasion, local students competed in an essay contest. Out of 150 submissions, first and second place winners were selected from middle and high school.

Mason Nowakowski from Atascadero High School was among the winners.

"Basically, high schools and middle schools in SLO county. They came together to submit essays talking about the rule of law and the American dream and what it means to them. There's a lot of applicants, so I had no idea I was going to win. But I'm very excited and (it's a) great opportunity," Nowakowski said.

This year's theme, "The Rule of Law and the American Dream," focused on the idea that no person is above the law.