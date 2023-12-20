SLO gym owner who admitted to illegally recording patrons begins serving sentence

A former San Luis Obispo gym owner who admitted to illegally recording patrons at his facility is now in custody.

Although sentencing for Cole Charles Corrigan was postponed, he surrendered Tuesday at San Luis Obispo County Superior Court to begin serving his one-year sentence in County Jail.

The investigation into Corrigan began in August after a client at CCC Fitness reporting finding a hidden camera in the bathroom.

In September, officers served a search warrant at Corrigan’s Morro Bay home and reported finding a ghost fun, ammunition and testosterone.

Corrigan has a prior felony conviction for possessing narcotics for sale and was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

In November, he pleaded guilty to illegally video recording two customers at the gym and possessing a handgun as a felony.

The plea agreement came with an expected 364 days in county jail.

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Jesse Marino granted a request by both the people and Corrigan’s defense attorney to move the official sentencing to January 30 of next year to have more time to review terms and recommendations on his probation.

Corrigan placed his gym up for sale and a new gym is now open in its place.