SLO nonprofit nears milestone in campaign to support survivors of intimate partner violence

A San Luis Obispo nonprofit is celebrating a major fundraising milestone in its effort to protect services for survivors of intimate partner violence.

Lumina Alliance CEO Jennifer Adams said its Light the Way Lifeline Campaign launched a year ago following growing uncertainty around state and federal funding.

Close to 50 percent of Lumina Alliance's budget has historically been supported by government funding.

The campaign set a goal of raising $5 million over three years. This June, the organization announced it has raised more than $1.9 million.

"As federal funds continue to be threatened and as we continue to lose those dollars, our concern is that we will not be able to keep the doors open to provide lifesaving services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault," Adams said.

The funds raised through the campaign help ensure survivors continue to have access to 24/7 crisis support, emergency shelter, transitional housing, therapy, advocacy, and prevention education.

"If we're not able to reach the goals of the Light the Way campaign, we will have to reduce our services," Adams said. "We will lose staff that are answering those phones, who are providing support to people that are in our shelters or in our transitional housing units."

Fatima Cervantes, a justice system and relations advocate with Lumina Alliance, said the community response has been meaningful for survivors.

"It feels good to know that people in the community are caring about the survivors that we have here," Cervantes said. "It shows them that they have the support from us and from people in the community as well."

Cervantes shared Lumina is hoping to raise at least $100,000 this month, so that they can hit the $2 million mark by June 30.