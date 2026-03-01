Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SLO Police: Poinsettia and Bluebell closed after report of an officer-involved shooting

Crime scene tape blocks off an area near where a suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in San Luis Obispo on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is responding to a critical incident involving an officer-involved shooting at the intersection of Poinsettia Street and Bluebell Way. The department has confirmed the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the community is not at further risk. They are advising the public to avoid the area for the next several hours due to the police presence. KSBY contacted the department for more information about this incident but was told a statement would be released at a later hour.

