Smoke rises over Hwy 1 as crews conduct prescribed burn at Estero Bluffs

Travelers on Highway 1 saw clouds of smoke rise into the sky Thursday morning as California State Parks conducted a prescribed burn at Estero Bluffs State Park.

The fire marks the beginning of a series of prescribed burns being carried about by California State Parks, CAL FIRE, and several local fire agencies.



ALERT California cameras show plumes of smoke rising into the air just north of Cayucos around 11:30 a.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the burn began at 9:30 a.m. and is set to last until 2 p.m.

Caltrans reports that traffic near the burn along Highway 1 is normal.

Officials are encouraging residents who smell smoke to reduce harmful effects on their health by taking precautions, such as limiting outdoor activity.

The public is also advised to use caution in areas close to the burns and look out for fire personnel and equipment.

Officials add that some park roads, facilities, and trails near the burn area may be closed during the operations. The most updated information on park closures can be found on the Estero Bluffs State Park website.