Snow visible on mountains along Big Sur Coast

A rare sighting of snow along the Big Sur Coast was visible from Highway 1 on Wednesday morning.

Pictures shared by Caltrans show a dusting of snow on the nearby mountains. Caltrans crews are in the area as a nearly seven-mile stretch of Highway 1 along the Big Sur Coast is closed following recent rain.

The closure stretches from one mile south of the Esalen Institute to two miles north of Lucia, with mud still being cleared at Regent’s Slide.

Caltrans says cleanup of the catchment area at Regent’s Slide will take place during breaks in the rain.

