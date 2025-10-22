SpaceX targets Wednesday morning for Starlink launch out of Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket out of Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday morning, according to base officials.

The Falcon 9 will reportedly take off between 7 and 11 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 4.

SpaceX's website says the mission will transport 28 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Following stage separation, the first stage booster will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The launch will mark the 21st flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission, according to SpaceX.

A livestream of the mission will begin about five minutes before liftoff on SpaceX's website, X account, as well as the company's new X TV app.

You can click here to watch.