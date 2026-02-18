Storm bringing down power poles, trees across the Central Coast

Multiple power outages were impacting people in San Luis Obispo County Tuesday night as another storm rolled through the area.

According to PG&E, outages were reported between Paso Robles and Nipomo, with the largest impacting 1,890 customers in San Luis Obispo.

Power there went out around 7:15 p.m. Crews are reportedly on scene working to make repairs. Restoration is expected around 12:15 a.m.

South Street is currently closed due to a downed power pole and other storm damage, according to the City of San Luis Obispo. People were asked to avoid the area.

In Atascadero, Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services is reporting a downed power pole and wires forced the extended closure of Del Rio Road between Altures and La Canada. No word on when the road will reopen.

The California Highway Patrol was also responding to various incidents, including downed trees, roadway flooding and collisions.