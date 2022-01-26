Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg announces bid for District 3 seat

San Luis Obispo County District 3 Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg announced Wednesday that she will run for the District 3 seat this June.

Ortiz-Legg, a San Luis Obispo resident, took on the role when she was appointed to fill the vacancy left by late Supervisor Adam Hill, who passed away in Aug. 2020.

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Ortiz-Legg to serve two years as District 3 Supervisor on Nov. 20, 2020.

On June 7, the seat is up for election. The upcoming vote will select the District 3 Supervisor for two additional years, finishing out Hill's would-be term, until regular four-year elections resume in 2024.

The District 3 election will not use the boundaries drawn in the recently adopted Patten Map, according to an opinion published by California Attorney General Rob Bonta in Dec. 2021, who notes that the boundaries in place during Adam Hill's 2020 election will remain until the regular District 3 election resumes in 2024.

The 2011 district map includes San Luis Obispo, the Edna Valley, Avila Beach, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach within District 3 boundaries.

Before becoming District 3 Supervisor, Ortiz-Legg worked full-time as a senior agency liaison at PG&E. Previously, she served on the San Luis Obispo Planning Commission.

On June 7, Districts 2 and 4 will hold regular elections based on the Patten Map.