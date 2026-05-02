Tamale Festival kicks off in Atascadero

ATASCADERO — The 10th annual Atascadero Tamale Festival kicked off Friday evening with its "Fiesta Friday" celebration.

Julia Gabor, a San Luis Obispo resident, shared her excitement about the event.

"This is my first year, pretty excited about it and I love the good food and it's so fun in the music. It's a great vibe," Gabor said.

For those who missed Friday's festivities, the festival continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Attendees can sample a variety of tamales from vendors and restaurants from across California, enjoy adult beverages, shop from local vendors and listen to live music. There will also be a "best" tamale, tamale eating and pet costume contests.

Admission to the event is free but organizers say, "don’t forget to bring your wallet to purchase delicious food, activities, and merchandise."

You can find all the details here.