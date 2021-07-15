Testimony underway in civil case following fatal 2016 Grover Beach dog attack

Testimony is taking place in the civil case against the City of Exeter following a fatal dog attack in Grover Beach in 2016.

The survivor and family of the victim of the attack filed a lawsuit in 2017 for unspecified damages against the dog's owner and two police departments.

David Fear was killed and his neighbor, Betty Long, now 90, was injured when they were attacked by a retired Exeter police dog that escaped from a Grover Beach backyard.

The dog was owned by former Grover Beach police officer Alex Geiger, who was criminally charged in connection with the attack but found not guilty.

In court Tuesday, a doctor who treated Long was questioned via Zoom during the trial. He explained some of the injuries Long sustained in the attack and issues she's faced since.

Geiger, along with the City of Grover Beach, the Grover Beach Police Department, Exeter Police Department and the property owners who rented the house Geiger lived in, were all initially named in the suit.

However, the Grover Beach police chief says the police department and City of Grover Beach were removed from the lawsuit about two years ago.

While it's not known when the civil case could wrap up, it's expected to last through at least this week.

Jury selection in the case being heard in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court began two weeks ago.

