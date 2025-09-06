'Thanks for the memories': 3 popular Central Coast businesses closing up shop

From Arroyo Grande to downtown San Luis Obispo, three Central Coast favorites are closing their doors.

In Arroyo Grande, Chris Lossing has owned the Arroyo Grande Bakery alongside her husband since 1989. They specialize in cakes and elaborately decorated cookies and other bakery items. Lossing says she and her husband are retiring, and their last day will be September 27.

"We're not getting any younger. We try to enjoy life a little bit, and see what the next chapter brings," she said.

Lossing says the bakery on East Grand Avenue is up for sale, and she is hopeful someone will carry on its legacy.

"I just appreciate everybody's support they've given this over the years," she said. "I've been happy to be able to make family memories for them with what we create, so I'm just, thank you."

That sentiment was shared by two other businesses closing in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Avanti, a women's boutique on the corner of Higuera and Chorro, announced its closure on social media.

"We have such full and thankful hearts for the over 30 years of support, memories, conversations and friendships we have built as we’ve navigated being a small family run boutique," the post reads. "Avanti has been a landmark store in downtown SLO since 1992 and we have sincerely treasured so many moments over the years, both big and small, and will miss every single one of our customers dearly."

Around the corner on Monterey Street, the doors to Antigua Brewing Company are now closed for good, with a sign on the window that says, "Thanks for the memories. Don't worry, you can still find our delicious beer at your favorite spots throughout SLO County."

Avanti did not cite a specific reason for the closure or announce a closing date, but a store closing sale is underway.