Longtime owners of Holloway's Christmas Trees looking to sell and retire

For 65 years, the Holloway Christmas Tree Farm in Nipomo has been serving the Central Coast community during the holiday season. However, earlier this week, owners Debbie and Carl Holloway announced on social media that they are looking to sell the business and retire.

Countless stories flooded the social media post describing the generations of families that year after year would flock to the Nipomo farm for the full Christmas tree shopping experience.

"Kind of nice just having that memory and that bonding time and like running around with my sisters playing hide and go seek," Arroyo Grande resident Grace Salitore recalled.

But now, it’s time for owners Debbie and Carl Holloway to step away from the business.

In a post from the owners on social media, they said, “It’s time for us to retire, spend more time with our family, and embrace the next chapter of our lives. This is something we’ve thought long and hard about, and it is not a decision we’ve made lightly. The farm has been our life and such a big part of who we are for so many years. We will miss it, and all of you, so very much!”

“Even from the idea of like driving down to Santa Maria, you look to the left and see like all these Christmas trees growing throughout the year," Arroyo Grande resident Jeremy Bates said. "It just felt like something on the horizon that you could look forward to.“

Listing agent Byron Grant of Century 21 Hometown Realty says the 13-acre property is listed for $1.95 million and is already receiving interest from some buyers who may want to continue the legacy of selling Christmas trees.

“My gut feeling is we're getting some really good action off the start," Grant said. "I think Carl and Debbie will do a good job on making sure that the people that buy it are going to love the business.”

Since 1962, it’s been the Holloways' life’s work to provide unforgettable experiences for families.

“I have three sisters, so we'd go there, we cut down the tree together and then we'd all kind of help carry it and throw it into the truck," Salitore explained.

As they prepare for retirement and more time with family, many local families hope the tradition continues with new owners.

“There's just something that is special to me about this area having its own, like homegrown farm where you see the trees being grown," Bates added.

The Holloways still intend to have one last season selling Christmas trees at the farm. It opens on November 17.