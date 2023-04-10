The B-52's to perform at the California Mid-State Fair this summer

The B-52's are scheduled to perform at the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

The concert is set for Saturday, July 22 in the Chumash Grandstand Arena. Lou Gramm, Foreigner's original lead singer, will open the show at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $40 to $130 and go on sale on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Mid-State Fair's website.

The B-52's are known as "The World's Greatest Party Band" with hits including "Love Shack," "Rock Lobster," "Private Idaho," and "Roam."

This will be the B-52's second time performing at the Mid-State Fair. Their last appearance was in 1998.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to take place from July 19 to July 30 at the Paso Robles Event Center.