Three people arrested for alleged involvement in deadly Pismo Beach Pier shooting

Three people were arrested for their alleged involvement in a deadly Pismo Beach Pier shooting that happened in February.

On February 18, police responded to numerous 911 calls about a shooting that happened in the pier promenade area of downtown Pismo Beach.

When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Gustavo Aquino of Fresno with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Aquino was later transported to Marian Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Further investigation revealed that Aquino was approached by two men and a teenage boy, identified as 19-year-old Daniel Jacob Santillana, 19-year-old Anthony Robert Hernandez, and a 15-year-old.

Officers said the three are either part of or associated with a criminal street gang in Hanford, and they challenged Aquino in a verbal altercation.

During the fight, the 15-year-old went to retrieve a firearm from a parked vehicle in the parking lot. He returned and fired three rounds at Aquino, striking him multiple times according to the police.

Police said all three then drove off with two other teenage girls. Hernandez was identified as the driver.

On July 24, San Luis Obispo County's District Attorney filed several charges against, Santillana, Hernandez and the 15-year-old.

Santillana was charged with assault with a firearm and commission of a felony in association with a street gang.

Hernandez was charged with accessory while the 15-year-old was charged with homicide and active gang participation.

Officials said Hernandez was arrested and booked into Kern County Jail Thursday morning.

Santillana was found in the custody of the Kings County Sheriff's Office jail for an unrelated arrest and is waiting to be transferred to the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Meanwhile, police said the 15-year-old was in the custody of the Kings County Juvenile Detention Center for an unrelated arrest and will be transferred to San Luis Obispo County.

Police said specific details and circumstances about the incident are not being released at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.