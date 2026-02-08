Travelers at SLO County Airport will soon have a new premium parking option

Travelers at San Luis Obispo County Airport will soon be able to park just steps away from the terminal.

According to Joseph Goble SLO County Airport PIO, they will February 9th, a SLO airport will open their new Premium Lot on February 9.

This option will offer travelers quicker access to the airport. It will just cost a little more $35 per day instead of the usual $25.

“We're opening a new premium parking lot at SLO County Airport,”said Goble. “It’s giving travelers another convenient parking option right next to the terminal.”

The Premium Lot will be located where rental car drop off and pick up was at. The rental car lot is now a short walk away, in Lot 5.

While a few travelers told us off camera they don’t like the move, most say it won’t make much difference and are reacting positively.

“It feels good to walk after getting off a plane, but it is kind of hard to find where we’re going,” said Max McEwan.

“It’s probably better than before because you couldn’t get in and out," said Francine Romero. " The rental car lot was too tight and you had to wait for people to move their car so you could leave.”