Tree lighting helps kick off holiday happenings in Downtown SLO

Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo was lit up with thousands of twinkling lights on Friday.

The special event helped kick off more than a month of holiday celebrations rounding out 2022.

Friday's event included the lighting of the city's 20-foot Christmas tree along with several other new lighted displays throughout the plaza.

"New this year, we're going to have a music and light show, so there's all kinds of dazzling displays that you can take photos with and every hour on the hour, there's going to be music and a light show. It's going to be truly spectacular," said Bettina Swigger, Downtown SLO CEO.

The music and light show will happen every evening through January 1.

Earlier in the day on Friday, Santa Claus arrived to begin hearing children's Christmas wishes at Santa's House. Santa's House will be open Thursdays through Sundays until Christmas Eve.

Next Friday, Dec. 2, the 46th Annual Downtown Holiday Parade will make its way through the streets of downtown San Luis Obispo starting at 7 p.m. This year's theme is "Rock 'n Retro."

For a complete schedule of Downtown SLO holiday events, click here.