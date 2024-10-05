Trial begins for Atascadero man charged with sex crimes

The trial for an Atascadero barber charged with sex crimes got underway on Friday with opening statements.

Nathan Abate is charged with rape, rape by use of drugs, and oral copulation of a person under the age of 18.

In her opening statement, prosecutor Kim Dittrich described each of the alleged victims to the court, telling their stories and what the jury could expect to hear from each person who takes the stand.

Dittrich said Abate had a plan in which he and his "buddy," Julian Contreras, would target young women, supply drugs and alcohol, isolate them and convince or force them to perform sexual acts. She said this involved different women over the course of several years.

After playing a slideshow showing the alleged victims, she asked the jury to hold Abate accountable and find him guilty.

Abate's attorney then addressed the court, calling the case a matter of "recruitment and corroboration."

Attorney Scott Taylor described an Instagram post by a woman named Ashley who recounted her experience with both Abate and Contreras as inciting a "furious social media mob."

Taylor argued that all of the alleged victims communicated with each other after seeing Ashley's post, even though he said there is no documentation of it.

He asked jurors to find Abate not guilty.

Following a short break, the first witness was called to the stand.

Now 30 years old, a noticeably nervous "Tiffany Doe" testified that she was 14 at the time she was sexually assaulted by Abate and Contreras at the same time.

She was questioned by both sides about a party she attended with the pair and a friend.

Tiffany became emotional when recounting the incidents, saying the assault left her feeling like she was only worth one thing.

After Tiffany left the stand, a witness was called.

Ryan was friendly with Abate and Contreras at the time of the alleged assaults and was alleged to be at the party where one of the victims was assaulted.

When asked to identify Abate in the courtroom, Ryan said he could not. He told the court that he and the two men were not super close, but he did attend a party at Contreras' mom's house and they were in the same skate group.

Ryan was 19 at the time of the alleged assault.

During the prosecution's questioning, Ryan recounted around 10 people being at the party. He said he doesn't remember seeing anyone overly intoxicated but does remember Tiffany and her friend being at the party.

Contreras has not been arrested but San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's officials said he has an active felony warrant for his arrest on sexual assault charges. It's believed he is no longer in the country.