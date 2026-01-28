Uptick in temperatures continues and stays with us into the weekend

Happy Wednesday, Central Coast!

These are the temperatures we are experiencing as of 8:30 AM. Inland valleys are a bit cooler compared to other areas.

Luckily, most of the region will soon be experiencing a warm-up. Daytime temperatures will be mostly pleasant.

That 10-20% chance of light showers looks like it won't be happening today. We will stay dry, and that rain will stay North of us, in states like Oregon and Washington.

A ridge of high pressure will be keeping us warm and dry into the weekend. We'll be experiencing temperatures in the 70s.

As of now, it looks like well cool down slightly on Sunday and Monday, but quickly return to those 70s by next week.

Enjoy the rest of your day!

— Leslie Molina