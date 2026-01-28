Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Uptick in temperatures continues and stays with us into the weekend

A cold front is bringing some winds into the region today. We'll continue seeing an uptick in temperatures through Saturday. Here is your full forecast!
Uptick in temperatures continues and stays with us into the weekend
Posted

Happy Wednesday, Central Coast!

These are the temperatures we are experiencing as of 8:30 AM. Inland valleys are a bit cooler compared to other areas.

Luckily, most of the region will soon be experiencing a warm-up. Daytime temperatures will be mostly pleasant.

That 10-20% chance of light showers looks like it won't be happening today. We will stay dry, and that rain will stay North of us, in states like Oregon and Washington.

A ridge of high pressure will be keeping us warm and dry into the weekend. We'll be experiencing temperatures in the 70s.

As of now, it looks like well cool down slightly on Sunday and Monday, but quickly return to those 70s by next week.

Enjoy the rest of your day!

— Leslie Molina

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg