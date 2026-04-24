Very active Pets of the Week Briers and August are in need of forever homes

Every week, we feature available animals from local animal shelters. This week, we have two energy-filled boys who are in need of homes.

First up is Briers, from Woods Humane Society!

He is a four-year-old Siberian Husky/Basenji mix. At just under 50 pounds, he is a great size for an adventure.

He has made lots of doggie friends and has done well in large event settings. In mid-April, he went to a running group event as well as a wine event and did great at both!

He will do best with other pets in the home as well as in an active household.

Click here for details on Briers!

Next up is August from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Shelter!

He is a two-year-old Queensland Heeler mix who loves playing, learning new tricks, and being with people!

He was found in Paso Robles in December and was not redeemed.

Click here for details on August!