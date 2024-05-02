WEEKEND EVENTS: Shabang to a senior health expo, here is what to do this weekend

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across our Central Coast communities from Friday, May 3rd through Sunday, May 5th.

Multi-Day Events

Shabang Music Festival

May 3rd and 4th, Dairy Creek Golf Course

Celebrate 10 years of the Shabang Music Festival Friday and Saturday at Dairy Creek Golf Course! Live music will be surrounded by vendors, immersive experiences, art installations, food vendors and more. Two day general admission starts at $229.

Full details can be found here!

RocketTown Comic-Con

May 4th and 5th 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lompoc Valley Middle School Gym

This weekend the Lompoc Valley Middle School gym will transform into a land of fantastical characters for the 2nd annual RocketTown Comic-Con. Saturday and Sunday doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors, actors, creators and more is available. Admission is free for all kids under 12, military and first responders.

Full details can be found here!

Crusin' Morro Bay Car Show

May 2nd through 4th, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Morro Bay

May 3rd & 4th the Cruisin’ Morro Bay Car Show returns for its 28th year! Starting Thursday evening, rare cars will begin arriving in Morro Bay for registration. On Friday, secure a spot on Main Street for Cruise Night at 6 p.m. as classic and other rare cars cruise past. Plus catch the show and shine all day Saturday.

Full details can be found here!

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus

May 2nd through 5th Santa Maria Fairpark

The circus has come to town and is bringing the wonders of the big top to Santa Maria from May 2nd though 5th. Two shows of their "Humans Gone Wild" spectacular will fill the Santa Maria Fairpark. There are 10 shows over the 4 days and there is room for everyone!

Full details can be found here!

Friday, May 3rd

Senior Health and Wellness Expo

9 a.m. to Noon, Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, Lompoc

Celebrate healthy living and community connection at the Senior Health and Wellness Expo Friday from 9 a.m. to Noon at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc. Free health screenings interactive workshops and activities will be available all for free!

Full details can be found here!

Bike Kitchen Bike Breakfast

7 a.m. to 9 a.m. SLO Bike Kitchen

Kick of bike month with Bike Kitchen in San Luis Obispo. Visit the SLO Bike Kitchen on Pacific Street for breakfast burritos, prizes, bike fixes and more.

Full details can be found here!

Saturday, May 4th

Color for CASA 5K

10:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. University Union Plaza, Cal Poly

It will be a pop of color Saturday for the first ever Color for CASA 5K. You can run or walk the colorful course though Cal Poly's campus all in support of CASA, check in begins at 9:30 a.m. with race kick off in University Union Plaza at 10:30 a.m.

Full details can be found here!

Buellton Brew Fest

11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. River View Park, Buellton

The 11th annual Buellton Brew Fest is here and will fill River View Park Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. More than 50 breweries will be joined by food trucks, lawn games and live music from the Molly Ringwald project, Vintage Renegades and DJ Peete. Plus the Star Wars spirit will be celebrated with costumes encourages, May the 4th be with all those attending! Tickets start at $55 per person.

Full details can be found here!

Tamale Festival

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunken Gardens, Atascadero

Check out the delicious sweet and savory tamales available Saturday at the 8th annual Tamale Festival in the Atascadero Sunken Gardens. Vendors, live music, photo opportunities and pet costume contests will be available from 11 a.m, to 7 p.m. Plus KSBY's own Richard Gearheart is a judge this year!

Full details can be found here!

Free Comic Book Day

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Metro Entertainment, Santa Barbara

Saturday is national Free Comic Book Day and Metro Entertainment in Santa Barbara is ready to celebrate! They will be giving away 5,000 comic books as well as providing photo ops with cosplayers and a store wide sale!

Full details can be found here!

Cal Poly Truck and Tractor Pull

2 p.m. Cal Poly Rodeo Grounds

After heavy rain postponed some Poly Royal events it is finally time for the 43rd Cal Poly Truck and Tractor Pull! The show begins at 2 p.m. between events of the California FFA State finals.

Full details can be found here!

Rancheros Visitadores Annual Equestrian Parade

2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Downtown Solvang

The Rancheros Visitadores are set to ride through downtown Solvang this Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. This stretch of a 60-mile ride from Santa Barbara into Solvang along Alisal Road to Old Mission Santa Inés brings to town more than 750 cowboys from 37 states and six countries who are adorned in pink on horseback or in horse-drawn carriages in this annual Breast Cancer Awareness fundraising event.

Full details can be found here!

SYV Touch a Truck

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Bethania Preschool and Afterschool Care, Solvang

Check out all the vehicles that serve our communities at the 7th annual SYV Touch-A-Truck event. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. head to the Bethania Preschool and Afterschool Care in Solvang kids can touch, climb on, and honk the horns of all kinds of trucks, farming, and constructions equipment, and military and public safety vehicles.

Full details can be found here!

Roar and Pour

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Santa Barbara Zoo

Sip, stroll,and check out zoo views at Roar and Pour Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Santa Barbara zoo. Tickets to the casua wine festial start at $95 per person.

Full details can be found here!

Sunday, April 5th

Sip 'n' Saunter Downtown SLO

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 49 locations in Downtown San Luis Obispo

It is time to Sip 'n' Saunter your way around Downtown San Luis Obispo this Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nearly 50 downtown retailers will host food and drink tastings, live music and more. Tickets are limited and start at $75.

Full details can be found here!

Spring Garden Tour

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Locations around Grover Beach

Join the garden enthusiasts of the 5 cities for the Grover Beach Spring Garden Tour! Stroll through some of the cities most beautiful gardens and landscaping Sunday from 1p.m. to 3 p.m. Check off all the locations on your bingo card to be entered into a prize drawing!

Full details can be found here!

Cambria Bee, Butterfly and Bat Faire

Noon to 4 p.m. Cambria Historical Museum

Turn your focus to the best pollinators out there Sunday at the Cambria Bee, Butterfly and Bat Faire! From Noon to 4 p.m. the Cambria Historical Museum will bring informative speakers, exhibitors and a silent auction all in hopes to raise awareness about the challenges faced by bees and other pollinators. Plus pets can dress up and participate in the Buzzy Pets Parade.

Full details can be found here!

Forecast

Full details on your forecast can be found here!