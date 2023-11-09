Weekend Roundup 11-10 to 11-12

This weekend is packed full of fantastic Halloween (and not-so-Halloween) events across the Central Coast. Here is a look at some of the events going on from Friday, November 3rd through Sunday, November 5th.

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Buellton Fall Fest

Friday, Nov. 10th through Sunday Nov. 12th Avenue of the Flags

While it may not feel like fall it is November so come celebrate at the Buellton Fall Festival. Friday through Sunday Avenue of the Flags will fill with live music, carnival rides, vendors and more family fun! The festival opens at 4 p.m, Friday and lasts to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday the fun lasts from noon to 10 p.m. Plus Saturday head to Ales on the Avenue from Noon to 3:30 p.m.

America the Beautiful Patriotic Concert

Friday at 7 p.m, and Saturday at 2 p.m. St. Andrew United Methodist Church Santa Maria

Celebrate Veterans Day with the Coastal Voices Community Choir during their America the Beautiful concert. Friday the concert kicks off at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. both at the St Andrew Methodist Church in Santa Maria.

Los Osos Valley Memorial Park Veterans Celebration

Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

This event is dedicated to celebrating and showing appreciation for Veterans and their families. On Friday at 4 p.m. there will be a flag placement by community volunteers. The next day at 10:30 a.m. there will be a ceremonial flag raising, Honor's Salute from Leathernecks, Fly Over, San Luis Obispo County Band, and a hot-dog lunch.

Saturday, November 11th

Bash Cancer Fest

Noon to 5 p.m. Los Osos Community Center

Stand up to pediatric cancer Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the 5th annual Bash Cancer Fest at the Los Osos Community Center! Four local bands will take the stage plus attendees can enjoy prizes, food, and drinks. All proceeds will go to the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

For those who cannot attend and want to donate you can do so at this link using the word BASH in the donation information!

Pancake Breakfast

7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m, The Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club

Kick off your Saturday at the Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club for a pancake breakfast! The breakfast will include pancakes, sausages, eggs, coffee and more. Adults cost $10 and kids are $5, all proceeds will go towards building maintenance and the Lions 5 Global Causes: Vision, Hunger, Education, Cancer, and Diabetes.

Veterans Day Community Celebration

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum

To start the celebration off there will be a Veterans Day Ceremony. There will also be two Vietnam War Exhibit Talks in the museum at 12:30 p.m. and at 1:30 p.m. A free Tri-Tip lunch plate will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m, while supplies last. A bounce house, a kids' craft table, and a Vitalant blood drive will be included.

Autum Soiree the SLO Way

Hotel SLO 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Celebrate the season in style Saturday at the Autumn Soiree the SLO Way. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hotel SLO will fill with chefs and vintners from across the Central Coast as well as artists and art installations for a beautiful evening, plus proceeds will go to several community nonprofit organizations.

Garagiste Festival

Paso Robles Event Center, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Discover the winemakers of SLO County at the 12th annual Garagiste Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Paso Robles Event Center! More than 60 small batch and micro-production winemakers will bring a rare glimpse of their product to the festival.

Sunday, November 12th

Santa Maria Valley Bike Run

Santa Maria Elks Lodge, registration begins at 8 a.m. Ride leaves at 10 a.m.

Grab your bike and head to the Santa Maria Elks Lodge Sunday morning for the 17th annual Santa Maria Valley Bike Run! Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the ride will begin at 10 a.m. Enjoy raffles, music, barbecue and a poker run at this annual event where all proceeds will go to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Campaign.

