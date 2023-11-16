WEEKEND ROUNDUP: From fall festivals to Turkey Trots, Thanksgiving is in the air

This weekend is packed full of fantastic events across the Central Coast. Here is a look at some of the events going on from Friday, November 17th through Sunday, November 19th.

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Nature Nights at the SLO Botanical Garden

Friday and Saturday Nights through December 30th, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

It is the season of holiday lights and Friday and Saturday nights will be illuminated at the SLO Botanical Garden through December 30th. From 5-8 p.m. live music, holiday performances, culinary treats and more will be available.

Atascadero Fall Festival

Atascadero Sunken Gardens Friday Nov. 17th 4 p.m. to 10 p.m, Saturday and Sunday Nov. 18th and 19th Noon to 10 p.m.

Spend three days celebrating fall in the Atascadero Sunken Gardens during the third annual Atascadero Fall Festival! This full scale carnival will open at 4 pm Friday, and noon Saturday and Sunday and be filled with vendors, games, and rides through 10 p.m. each evening!

Saturday, November 18th

Templeton Founders Day

Templeton Historical Museum 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The first train arrived in Templeton 137 years ago marking the start of a new era for the community. This Saturday it is time to celebrate the history of Templeton! The celebration kicks off at the Templeton Historical Museum at 11 a.m. Saturday, and continues until 3 p.m. Attendees can expect antique vehicles, museum tours, blacksmith demonstrations, free pie and cake, live music, and more.

Optimist Festival of Trees

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Atascadero Lake Park

Wander through a Forrest of festive Christmas trees Saturday at the inaugural optimist festival of trees! From 2 to 4 p.m. the Atascadero Lake Park Pavilion will fill with food, drinks, live music and a visit from Santa Claus himself! At the end of the evening all the trees will be tagged off to attendees!

Solvang Skate Contest

Hans Christian Andersen Skate Park, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Show off your skating skills at the Solvang Skate Contest Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hans Christian Andersen Skate Park. Compete for cash prizes in beginner, intermediate, advanced and pro divisions. Plus enter in the raffle for more fun prizes.

Artisan Faire

211 Vernon Street

Support students across the Central Coast while shopping at the Artisan Faire Saturday at the Arroyo Grande Community Center. Local artists will be selling their hand made creations and all funds raised from the Artisan Cafe will go towards scholarships for local students graduating high school.

Sunday, November 19th

Lompoc Turkey Trot

River Park Fitness Trail, Check in begins at 8 a.m. Kids Turkey Dash begins at 9 a.m.5K Fun Run begins at 9:30 a.m.

Kick off the week of thanksgiving with the Lompoc Turkey Trot Sunday at the River Park Fitness Trail! Check in begins at 8 a.m. the kids 1 mile Turkey dash will take off at 9 a.m. and the 5K Fun Run begins at 9:30 a.m.

Forecast!

This week has featured significant rain across the region and Friday evening will be even more impactful. Thunderstorms are expected to push into the region by Friday evening and continue overnight into Saturday morning. At that point we will clear to beautiful conditions for the rest of the extended forecast.

