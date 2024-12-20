Suspect in hit-and-run death of Avila Beach cyclist arrested

A woman has been arrested and is awaiting extradition to San Luis Obispo County after being charged with killing a local cyclist while driving under the influence in July.

On July 23, officers from the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) responded to South Higuera Street and Fontana Avenue, where they determined that two bicyclists had been struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

One of the bicyclists, identified as 87-year-old Avila Beach resident Saul Goldberg, was transported to a local hospital for care, where he reportedly passed away on July 31 from his injuries.



The second bicyclist, who authorities say is 74-year-old Avila Beach resident Martin Suits, was also moderately injured and received care at a local hospital.

Within minutes of the crash, SLOPD reports that another collision occurred in a mobile home park on the 3800 block of South Higuera Street.

Vanessa Noblitt, a 44-year-old resident of Bend, Oregon, hit a parked car and was ultimately arrested for DUI and hit and run causing property damage, according to officials.

Noblitt was reportedly found to have a blood alcohol content (BAC) four times over the legal limit.

Soon after, SLOPD detectives and the Severe Collision Investigative Detail team began to investigate both collisions as possibly related.

Through the investigation, detectives say they obtained evidence identifying Noblitt and her vehicle as being responsible for the fatal collision on South Higuera Street.

Detectives served search warrants at Noblitt’s residence in Bend, Oregon on Aug. 6 and seized several items of evidence, including her vehicle, for forensic processing.

On Dec. 9, the District Attorney’s Office filed the felony charges of vehicular manslaughter, DUI causing injury, two counts of DUI with a BAC of 0.15% or higher, two counts of inflicting great bodily injury, and a misdemeanor charge of hit and run property damage.

A warrant for Noblitt's arrest was reportedly filed on Dec. 11.

The woman was arrested by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday; she is currently in custody in Oregon awaiting extradition to San Luis Obispo County.

Once booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, officials say Noblitt’s bail will be set at $160,000.