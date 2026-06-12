World Cup excitement taking over the Central Coast

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off Thursday with the opening match at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, and businesses across the Central Coast are feeling the excitement.

In Santa Maria, Soccer Express has been packed with fans searching for last-minute gear ahead of the tournament.

Isabel Vasquez, of Soccer Express, said demand has been higher this World Cup compared to 2022. Mexican gear has been the most popular, followed by Argentina.

"The demand is great, thank god," said Vasquez. "We are so happy, we were not expecting it."

Chilo Pineda, also of Soccer Express, said the store has seen steady traffic all week.

In San Luis Obispo, Humdinger Brewing is hosting a watch party Friday for the match between the United States and Paraguay. The bar's goal is to host watch parties for every game the U.S. plays in the tournament.

Lee Samways of Humdinger Brewing said the World Cup draws a diverse crowd.

"There's a lot of folks in this community that are from out of the country," Samways said. "People who want to come see the game to have a little bit of a taste of home."

As for who everyone is rooting for......

"Argentina," Pineda said.

"Mexico, we have never won a World Cup, so I am hoping we do this year," Vasquez said.

"USA all the way, baby," Samways said.

