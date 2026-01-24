'Year of Cheer': Local businesses hosting events to raise funds for Habitat SLO

Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County (Habitat SLO) has kicked off its Year of Cheer fundraiser.

Throughout 2026, local breweries, restaurants, and other venues will be hosting events where a portion of the proceeds go to Habitat SLO. Organization officials say the donations come at no additional cost to guests.

Community members will have the chance to sip and dine while also supporting home preservation and affordable home-ownership projects, according to Habitat SLO.

Below is a list of Year of Cheer dates and locations:



Jan. 22 - Oak and Otter Brewing

Feb. 12 – Wild Fields Brewhouse

Feb. 24 – The Hub

March 20 – Shindig Cider

May 19 – Ancient Owl (Atascadero)

June 25 – Humdinger Brewing (Arroyo Grande)

July 4 – Taco Temple

July 14 – Ancient Owl (SLO)

July 28 – The Ravine

Aug. 4, 11, 18 & 25 – The Brightside

Sept. 27 – Birchwood Nipomo

Nov. 2 – Cal Coast Brewing Co.

Dec. 10 – Paso Robles Beer Co. and SLO Market at The Ranch

The annual fundraiser was previously known as Year of Beer, but Habitat SLO officials say they switched the name to reflect the growing variety of participating hosts and the community-centered spirit behind the events.