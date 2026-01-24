'Year of Cheer': Local businesses hosting events to raise funds for Habitat SLO

Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County (Habitat SLO) has kicked off its Year of Cheer fundraiser.
Throughout 2026, local breweries, restaurants, and other venues will be hosting events where a portion of the proceeds go to Habitat SLO. Organization officials say the donations come at no additional cost to guests.
Community members will have the chance to sip and dine while also supporting home preservation and affordable home-ownership projects, according to Habitat SLO.
Below is a list of Year of Cheer dates and locations:
- Jan. 22 - Oak and Otter Brewing
- Feb. 12 – Wild Fields Brewhouse
- Feb. 24 – The Hub
- March 20 – Shindig Cider
- May 19 – Ancient Owl (Atascadero)
- June 25 – Humdinger Brewing (Arroyo Grande)
- July 4 – Taco Temple
- July 14 – Ancient Owl (SLO)
- July 28 – The Ravine
- Aug. 4, 11, 18 & 25 – The Brightside
- Sept. 27 – Birchwood Nipomo
- Nov. 2 – Cal Coast Brewing Co.
- Dec. 10 – Paso Robles Beer Co. and SLO Market at The Ranch
The annual fundraiser was previously known as Year of Beer, but Habitat SLO officials say they switched the name to reflect the growing variety of participating hosts and the community-centered spirit behind the events.