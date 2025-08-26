911 system restored, Costco gas closure, and SpaceX launch alerts

Good morning, here are the top stories from Daybreak:



9-1-1 System restored after statewide issue : The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says the state 9-1-1 system is back up and running after a network issue Monday evening. The outage affected the entire central region of the state starting around 6 P.M. During the disruption, dispatchers were still able to receive emergency calls, but caller ID and location information did not appear automatically. Officials have not yet released the cause of the issue.

Costco gas station temporarily closed : Costco's gas station on Froom Ranch Way has closed and will remain shut down for more than two months. An application filed with the City of San Luis Obispo shows the company plans to add 10 more fuel pumps under an expanded canopy. We've reached out to both the city's Community Development Department and Costco for more details but have not yet received a response.

Sonic boom expected with SpaceX launch: A sonic boom advisory has been issued ahead of today's SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The launch of OHB Italia's NAOS spacecraft has a 27-minute window opening at 11:53 A.M. If it's delayed, another attempt is scheduled for the same time Wednesday. About eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9 first-stage booster is set to land at Landing Zone 4, triggering the sonic boom. This will be the 27th flight for this particular booster.

Cayucos Landing, formerly known as the Cayucos Vets Hall, officially reopened Monday after being closed since 2016 for safety concerns. More than 100 people attended the ribbon-cutting to see the newly renovated space, which includes expanded patios, new flooring, community rooms, and a building lifted 2 ½ feet. The project took about two and a half years to complete, and locals say they’re thrilled to finally have the beloved venue back. The first major event at the hall will be Cayucos’ 150th anniversary celebration next month.

Sunsets at Pismo, an Airstream food truck on the Pismo Pier, will be closing in the coming months after the city determined it was never officially allowed to operate due to a zoning paperwork error dating back nearly 20 years. Although the pier was rezoned to commercial years ago, city officials say the change was never properly approved, and a recent 3-1 council vote confirmed the area must remain open space. Owner Brian Appiano expressed frustration, saying he hoped to renew the lease this fall and felt blindsided by the decision, while longtime customers say it’s unfair for Sunsets to pay for the city’s mistake. The closure will align with the end of the lease in October.

Cabrillo High School has played its home football games at Lompoc’s Huyck Stadium since the school opened in 1965, leaving many fans and students feeling like they’ve never truly had a home field. Now, the Cabrillo Stadium Improvement Project is working to change that by raising money to build a track and field facility on campus for football, soccer, and other sports. While the effort has gained support, including a $500,000 matching grant from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, the project’s cost has nearly tripled from $2.8 million to about $8 million due to rising construction expenses. With just under $1 million raised so far, Cabrillo and the Lompoc Unified School District are appealing to the community for help, as the district has pledged to match half of what the committee raises. Leaders and students say having their own stadium would finally give them a true home field, especially as issues with Huyck Stadium continue to grow.

