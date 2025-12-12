Adopt Bear, DUI checkpoints increase, and new transit options

Happy Friday! I want to shout out our adorable pet of the week, Bear! Click here to learn more about this 85 pound German Shepherd Doberman Pinscher mix!



Santa Barbara police begin increased DUI patrols today : Santa Barbara Police are launching enhanced DUI enforcement as part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The effort follows NHTSA data showing more than 1,000 alcohol-impaired deaths in December 2023 alone. Officers encourage drivers to plan a sober ride, use public transit, and call 911 if they spot impaired driving. The increased patrols continue through New Year’s Day.

Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade returns this weekend : Holiday lights will fill the harbor Saturday as Morro Bay's fishing, leisure, and yachting community launches its annual Lighted Boat Parade. Viewers can line the Embarcadero from Tidelands Park to Morro Rock, but organizers recommend arriving early due to parking challenges. The Rotary Santa House will serve hot chocolate and cookies, and holiday music begins at the South T-Pier at 5:30 p.m.

CDC reports a second surge in U.S. measles cases: The U.S. is ending the year with a rise in measles infections, 84 new cases were reported nationwide in the past week, the highest weekly total since April. Health officials say the increase is driven largely by an outbreak in South Carolina, which has recorded at least 114 cases since October. Most infections are among unvaccinated individuals. The CDC reports more than 1,900 measles cases so far this year, and if the outbreak continues into January, the U.S. risks losing its elimination status.

San Luis Obispo County transit riders will soon be able to tap to pay with a phone, debit card, or credit card instead of using cash or paper passes. The new system, funded with about $970,000 in state grants, is part of a broader push to make bus travel faster and more convenient and to boost ridership back toward pre-pandemic levels. Officials say the open-loop payment rollout is expected across county transit systems by early 2026.

Nearly 200 friends, family and classmates joined a paddle-out tribute in the ocean for 17-year-old Tayden Tomblin, who died in a Thanksgiving Day skateboarding accident. The emotional gathering focused on memories of Tayden in the place he loved most, the water, where participants formed a circle and released flowers. His father says he hopes to turn the community support into a nonprofit promoting helmet safety.

Thirty cadets celebrated graduation from Allan Hancock College’s Fire Academy in Lompoc, marking the start of their careers as certified firefighters. The ceremony included live demonstrations of their skills, from hose handling to rescue scenarios. This class is the first to benefit from the Metallica Scholars Initiative, which helped cover tuition, textbooks and gear; another group of EMT cadets is set to graduate the following day.

