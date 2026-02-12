Airport changes, massage regulations, and firefights hold fundraiser

Happy Thursday! Check out the stories we are following this morning on Daybreak:



Paso Robles airport logo : Paso Robles is rebranding its airport for the first time in 50 years, and city leaders want community input. A drop-in workshop runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport terminal, where residents can review concepts, share what matters most and ask questions of staff and consultants.

Higuera Street project : The city of San Luis Obispo is making a final call for public input on the Higuera Complete Streets Project, aimed at making the corridor safer for people who walk, bike or drive. The City Council will discuss it Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, and members will also consider a separate plan to add a center turn lane between Bridge Street and Elks Lane, with construction expected this summer.

Juvenile arrested, ghost gun seized: A Santa Maria juvenile is facing charges after police say officers found a loaded, un-serialized handgun during a probation search. The department's Gang Suppression Team recovered the weapon, and the teen was arrested for a probation violation and weapons offenses.

A new ordinance regulating massage establishments will go into effect in Morro Bay next month, requiring practitioners to be certified and compliant with updated city rules. Police say the changes are designed to crack down on potential illicit activity and ensure public safety by verifying certifications and conducting background checks. The city will reach out to existing businesses to collect necessary information ahead of the March 13 deadline.

The 84th annual Cal Poly Poly Royal Rodeo is set to return to Alex G. Spanos Stadium April 9–11, 2026, giving fans a much larger venue after recent years of limited capacity. Tickets went on sale Feb. 11, and in just the first hour tens of thousands were sold, with fans eager for the expanded crowd size. The move back to the stadium follows renovations and will allow more spectators to enjoy classic rodeo events and concerts across the three-day event.

Templeton firefighters are holding their 9th annual Firefighters with Flowers for a Cure fundraiser this week, selling floral arrangements through Valentine’s Day to support local groups and cancer research. The event aims to raise $25,000 to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Templeton Eagles Football, and help the owners of the Templeton Feed and Grain store destroyed by fire last July. Flowers are available at several locations including the Templeton Legion Hall, the fire station and Barrel House Brewery with sales running through Saturday.

