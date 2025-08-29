Airport upgrades, hot weekend ahead, and SLO Overdose Awareness Day

Happy Friday, Central Coast. Here is a look at your Labor Day weekend forecast. I hope everyone has a fun and safe weekend!



Santa Maria Airport secures new funding : Congressman Salud Carbajal announced more than $3.8 million has been awarded for improvements to Runway 12-30. Carbajal is a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

U.S. economy shows stronger growth : The economy grew at a 3.3% annual rate in the second quarter, beating earlier estimates. Analysts say consumer spending played a big role in the rebound.

: The economy grew at a 3.3% annual rate in the second quarter, beating earlier estimates. Analysts say consumer spending played a big role in the rebound. SLO Overdose Awareness Day set for Saturday: The 7th annual event will be held at Mitchell Park from noon to 3 P.M. The free event includes resource booths, Narcan training, personal stories, and memorial tributes.

The $12 million Morro Bay to Cayucos Connector Trail is designed to improve accessibility and safety, but it’s sparking concerns over the loss of parking near the popular dog beach. County planners say guardrails required for the trail will eliminate eight to ten spots south of the main entrance, though two or three new spaces will be added elsewhere, leaving a net loss of about seven. Some beachgoers say parking is already difficult and fear it will get worse, while others support closing the small lot due to safety issues. Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2027 and last about a year, following delays from the Toro Creek Bridge replacement.

Motels on Buellton’s Avenue of Flags could soon be forced to return to short-term rentals, under a city proposal aimed at revitalizing the corridor. City leaders say the change would restore the motels to their original purpose, but property owner Kerry Moriarty and tenants argue it would eliminate affordable housing and place an unfair burden on residents. The city says timelines and relocation support would be provided, but opponents say the ordinance still risks pushing people out of their homes.

One of Santa Barbara’s busiest intersections, Carrillo and State streets, is set to get a colorful transformation aimed at improving safety for pedestrians and cyclists. The city was awarded a $100,000 Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative grant, which will be matched locally to fund a two-year pilot project blending public art with roadway improvements. Featuring work by Oaxacan textile artist Eddy Jimenez, the installation will highlight Mexican culture while testing separated pedestrian and bike spaces. City leaders hope the project, expected to be completed by spring 2026, will strengthen community ties and serve as a model for future improvements.